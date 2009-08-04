Chemitalic to enter into partnerships with other PCB manufacturers in Europe

Denmark based PCB producer Chemitalic has intention to enter into partnerships with other PCB manufacturers in Europe and the Far East, producing PCB’s within other niche areas.

At this moment negotiations are underway with 3 possible partners, with expected agreement finalization before the end of August, 2009. To ensure and develop sales activities in markets outside Denmark, Chemitalic has entered into negotiations with different potential sales partners in Europe.