EN reorganises board of directors

Joachim Göddertz will resign as a member of the board of directors by best agreement with the supervisory board and the associates, to dedicate himself to new career opportunities by 31st August 2009.

On 1st August Mister Klaus Kroesen will join the board of directors and will be responsible for Operations as well as the position of the chairman of Joachim Göddertz as of 1st September 2009. Finance / Axel Folchert and Sales / Ernst Gockel remain unchanged. In the transitional time until the end of the year Joachim Göddertz will be available for the board of directors in a consulting function. Joachim Göddertz has held the position as CEO and the chairman of the EN ElectronicNetwork AG since January 2007.



In the name of the EN Electronic-Network AG, the supervisory board and the associates, Huub Baren, chairman of the supervisory board, sincerely thanks Joachim Göddertz for his activity within the board of directors. “Mister Göddertz has made a decisive contribution towards the consolidation and the successful realignment of the company through his commitment, his ideas and his high loyalty towards the company in a difficult time. We wish Joachim Göddertz all the best for his future“.