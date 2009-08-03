Altan Innovacion has a buyer

Spain based EMS provider Altan Innovacion which has been having financial problems has found a buyer for its facility.

The company has one buyer for the plant and the offer is currently 9 Million Euros. The employees went on strike in June as the company decided to lay off 40 of its current 56 employees. Now the union rejects the layoffs and claims that if the company will sell the plant to the new buyers for 9 Million Euros the company will be able to pay its debts and don’t need to lay off any of the employees.