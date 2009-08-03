Flextronics: Netbooks are part of future plans

The EMS-giant Flextronics is currently not participating in netbooks market, but instead opts to focus on expanding the existing product category - notebooks.

"We have a few designs that we're working on to begin the process. But we specifically stayed away from this product category. We specifically tried to focus on those product categories we had more experience", CEO Michael McNamara to analysts in the earnings conference call.



The EMS-provider will focus on expanding its existing design team and to develop a complete portfolio of high end gaming notebooks - all the way down to netbooks. "As we expand those design resources we'll expand that product portfolio", the CEO continued.