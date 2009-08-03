Schweizer: record order inflow in July

Germany-based PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic recorded around €20 million in new orders from various customers in diverse industries in July 2009.

Orders on hand thus amounted to some €45 million (as of 31.07.2009), and have thereby almost again reached the level of the previous year. The workload for the coming months is thus secured. In addition the orders on hand, to a considerable extent, already include orders and blanket orders for 2010.



Due to this positive development, the company is in a position to forgo short time work in the production divisions for the time being. As a precaution, it must be pointed out that, despite the further improved order book, it should not be assumed that the sales declines and operational losses of the first half year will be compensated for in the 2009 financial year overall.