Foxconn eyes car electronics segment for growth

The EMS-giant is rumoured to watch the development of the car electronics market and is currently evaluating possible plans in this area.

EMS-provider Foxconn Electronics is said to have engaged an in-house committee for these plans, reports DigiTimes. The committee will be responsible for pushing the development of in-car electronics devices. Although the company stated that they were observing the market and its development, no further details have so far emerged.