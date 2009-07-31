Flextronics Poland: currently no assembly work for Dell

The warehousing and logistics operation in Lodz (Poland) will be primarily supports the entire Dell production facility which is located in Lodz too.

"We also support the facility in Limerick. So, as that production moves from Limerick over to Poland for Dell when they do the final assembly, we would expect to have an equivalent and corresponding increase in activity as we support that operation. So we do expect our Limerick activities supporting Dell to go down over the next few quarters. And we expect our Poland operations supporting Dell to go up over the next few quarters. So there is it's very correlated", Flextronics-CEO Michael McNamara stated in the recent earnings call.



However, it was said that the Flextronics support for Dell would not involve the assembly of computers, as Dell is planning on managing that in their own facility. The EMS-giant currently only supports distribution and warehousing activities for Dell in Poland.