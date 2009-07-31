Ultra Manufacturing Services Cambridge wins new business

Established in March this year Ultra Manufacturing Services Cambridge have recently secured a new Aerospace electronic manufacturing contract and are now recruiting an additional 4 assembly staff; taking the payroll up to 9 staff at their 17 week old business.

In addition to the recruitment of new staff, the business has this month invested a further £50,000 of capital in extending the facility’s capability. Having secured this prestigious new manufacturing contract the Cambridge operation is now well on its way to achieving its significant growth targets.



Ultra Manufacturing Services in Cambridge provides both Scheduled Delivery and Rapid Prototype hi-reliability electronic assembly services for PCB and full Systems in small and medium volume batch sizes.