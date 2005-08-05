Infineon to close R&D operation

Infineon Technologies AG will close its Research and Development division in Munich, Germany. Infineon also plans to get rid of a chip facility.

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, quoted by EE Times, R&D staff will be transferred from Munich to other departments in Dresden, Germany, and Villach, Austria. The move is needed to achieve closer connections between development and production. 120 employees are affected by this decision.



Infineon also plan to either sell or shut down its Munich-Neuperlach chip facility.

