Flextronics to add 1500 jobs

EMS-giant Flextronics will add 1500 new R&D jobs by the end of this year.

The new jobs will be created in Taiwan, after the company recently announced it will open a centre to develop notebook computers in Taipei. With this decision the EMS company is able to expand its notebook contract-manufacturing business. Currently the Taiwan unit has 700 employees and is mainly producing for Dell and Hewlett Packard.