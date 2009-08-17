Orpro Vision appoints Airtron as representative for Canada

Orpro Vision, that recently acquired the European and American AOI business from Orbotech, is consolidating its presence in the Americas and Canada by appointing partners among distribution and customer support companies serving the SMT market.

Airtron Electronics was formed in 1982 to provide outstanding products, service, and support to the manufacturing sector in Canada. The product lines that are represented are carefully chosen to fit perfectly into the Canadian marketplace. Airtron provides its customers with the best possible capital equipment purchase experience, thanks to its extensive knowledge of working in the Canadian market over the years.



Orpro Vision provides Automated Optical Inspection solutions for the SMT industry.The company has two headquarters, one in Germany and the other in Massachusetts, USA, and operates in Europe, Americas, Israel and Africa. In April 2009 Orpro Vision acquired the Electronics Assembly division of Orbotech in Europe and in the United States, including R&D, manufacturing, sales and service.



The President of Orpro Vision’s American headquarters, Arnon Tuval, commented: “I'm excited to have Airtron join our partner team. Their extensive experience in the Canadian market will further expose Orpro Vision's top quality products to the local customers. Our customers throughout Canada now have additional local and professional support”.