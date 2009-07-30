Apple with Tablet in September?

Rumours have it that Apple has already contracted Foxconn, Wintek and Dynapack to manufacture and supply its 'newest' gadet addition.

It is said that Wintek will supply a 9.7-inch multi-touch panel, Dynapack the battery, while Apple’s long-time EMS-partner Foxconn is to manufacture the Apple tablet, reports Apple Insider. Analysts estimate the price tag for the - yet unannounced - gadget between $600 and $900.