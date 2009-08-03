Orpro Vision appoints SMA Technologies as representative for Brazil

Orpro Vision, that recently acquired the European and American AOI business from Orbotech, is consolidating its presence in the Americas by appointing partners among the distribution and customer support companies serving the SMT market.

SMA Technologies Ltda. represents and distributes equipment for the electronics assembly industry. The company partners with the most renowned companies worldwide and operates throughout Brazil providing systems, services and training. In 2005 the company opened a show room with latest generation equipment. With over 150 clients and hundreds of systems, SMA emerges as one of the best alternatives in the Brazilian market with technology solutions in SMT and PTH.



Orpro Vision provides Automated Optical Inspection solutions for the SMT industry. The company has two headquarters in Germany and in Massachusetts, USA, and it operates in Europe, Americas, Israel and Africa. In April 2009 Orpro Vision took over the Electronics Assembly division of Orbotech in Europe and the US, including R&D, manufacturing, sales and service.



The President of Orpro Vision’s American headquarters, Arnon Tuval, commented: “I'm delighted to have SMA Technologies as our partner in Brazil. With their experience and local market knowledge our existing customers should expect to get top-notch support. This partnership will bring the innovative Orpro Vision products closer to the local market benefiting the Brazilian EMS and OEM companies. ”