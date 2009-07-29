Globalfoundries secures STmicro deal

Globalfoundries has secured a strategic customer relationship with STMicroelectronics. ST will partner with Globalfoundries to produce products based on 40nm Low Power (LP) bulk silicon technology.

The 40nm LP process is ideal for the next generation of wireless applications, handheld devices, and consumer electronics, which require excellent performance and long battery life. First tape out and production of ST products by Globalfoundries is planned to start in 2010.



“When we launched Globalfoundries, our long-term vision was to bring a new business model to the foundry market and to become the partner of choice for the largest and most innovative semiconductor design and manufacturing companies,” said Doug Grose, CEO, Globalfoundries. “With the addition of an industry-leader in low-power technology like STMicroelectronics we now begin to deliver on this vision. We look forward to harnessing our full capabilities for ST to provide best-in-class service in bringing their 40nm design innovation to life in high volumes and at mature yields.”



“To ensure ample capacity for our customer/partners at the leading-edge of low-power design, ST needs an agile and high-performance manufacturing partner that can adapt to our changing needs,” said Jean-Marc Chery, Executive Vice President, CTO, STMicroelectronics. “With a strong commitment to manufacturing and technology excellence at the leading-edge, we believe Globalfoundries is an excellent partner to collaborate on low-power design innovation in 2010 and beyond.”



Globalfoundries production is currently centered at a 300mm manufacturing campus in Dresden, Germany – otherwise known as Fab 1. In July 2009, Globalfoundries also broke ground on Fab 2, a $4.2B wafer manufacturing facility in Malta, N.Y.