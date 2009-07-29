Electronics Production | July 29, 2009
Philips acquires Teletrol Systems
Royal Philips Electronics has acquired Teletrol Systems, a US-based supplier of integrated solutions for simultaneous multi-site management of lighting and energy usage.
The Teletrol product portfolio will strengthen Philips’ range of sophisticated control solutions for institutional customers, including the seamless, networked management of lighting and environment facilities, including heating and air conditioning. Financial details of this agreement were not disclosed.
"Professional customers, such as retail chains, hotel groups and building owners with multiple premises, increasingly demand better control over their lighting and energy use," said Rudy Provoost, CEO of Philips Lighting. "They also want to provide comfortable environments for their employees, guests and residents, while at the same time keeping operational and energy costs to a minimum. This acquisition will add significantly to the solutions we offer those customers to meet these needs."
Founded in 1985, Teletrol, based in Manchester, New Hampshire in the United States, has built up a leading position in software and hardware-based energy management systems and controls, with installations in more than 10,000 commercial and retail sites around the world. The company employs 37 employees, and has posted double-digit sales growth in recent years, a performance level which is expected to continue in years to come as it leverages Philips’ existing global distribution channels.
Teletrol’s operations will be incorporated into the Lighting Electronics group of the Philips Lighting sector. The addition of Teletrol builds upon a program of strategic acquisitions by Philips to expand the range of complete solutions it can offer across the lighting value chain. Earlier this year Philips acquired the Australian lighting controls company Dynalite, while growing its capabilities in architectural and entertainment lighting solutions with the acquisitions of Ilti Luce in Italy, and Selecon of New Zealand.
