Chinese electronics<br> facing tough tests ahead

According to China Daily, "The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine" in China will put China produced electronics through tough tests before it will be shipped to the European Union. The organisation has engaged 18 laboratories to implement the tests.

This move is to make Chinese manufacturers get to know about the RoHS directive and to push them to reduce the hazardous content of their products. "We hope that more producers in China will get to know about the RoHS directive," said Wang Xin from the administration to China Daily.