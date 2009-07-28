Celestica customers transfer from Spain

As evertiq reported earlier, Celestica’s plant in Valencia, Spain may close down due to the loss of a major client.

However, the facility in Valencia also lost additional customers to Celestica facilities around the globe; e.g. Honeywell, Boeing, Thales or automotive supplier Lear. All of them are said to have transferred their orders from the Valencia facility to other Celestica facilities.



As evertiq reported earlier, Celestica will lay off 300 employees at its Spanish facility in Valencia. The company has also purposed a 15% wage reduction for its remaining 280 employees.