Foxconn pays compensation

EMS-provider Foxconn is said to have paid a considerable amount in compensation to the family of Sun Danyong.

The EMS-provider declined to state the exact amount it paid to the family, but the NY Times puts it at more than $44,000 - citing Mr. Sun's brother. This comes after the suicide of Mr. Sun and a widespread media coverage of the working conditions in Foxconn's Chinese facilities as well as Apple's culture of secrecy.