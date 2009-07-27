Celestica propose wage reduction

EMS-provider Celestica has proposed a wage reduction for its remaining employees at its facility in Valencia, Spain.

Celestica has proposes a 15% wage cut and a pay freeze for three years for its remaining 280 employees in Valencia. As evertiq reported, the EMS-provider is looking at alternative options for the manufacturing facility in Valencia. 300 employees - out of the current 580 - are to be laid off.



An initial 140 employees that are affected by the laysoff will be made redundant in September and the remaining 160 will leave during the year. As evertiq reported earlier there are also rumours that the company intends to sell or rent out parts of the facility in La Pobla de Vallbona (Valencia).