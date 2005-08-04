Celestica acquires two companies<b></b>

Celestica Inc. today announced that it has acquired Ramnish Electronics in India and CoreSim in Canada.

Ramnish Electronics provides electronics manufacturing services such as design, new product introduction, printed circuit board assembly and system assembly to the domestic and international markets. Ramnish Electronics has a proven track record of offering low-cost solutions to customers in the information technology, automotive, power electronics, white goods and appliance sectors.



To facilitate growth, Celestica will relocate Ramnish Electronics' existing operations to expanded facilities in the Hyderabad area later this year.



Celestica also announced the acquisition of CoreSim. CoreSim will strengthen Celestica's design services offering by adding intellectual property, including its unique engineering tools and processes that enable electronic design projects to be delivered on-time and at a reduced cost. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, CoreSim currently provides services to some of the world's leading OEMs.



CoreSim will enhance Celestica's design offering through its proprietary tool, Schematic Modeling, a model-based tool that identifies wiring and technology issues in schematics. Through this tool, CoreSim provides design analysis which independently verifies and validates pre-layout customer designs to assist in keeping engineering projects on-time and within budget. This approach also offers customers rapid design verification which reduces costly design respins; produces well-margined designs that are 'right the first time'; reduces errors in schematic capture; facilitates custom verification; and, significantly shortens the overall development process.