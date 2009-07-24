Electronics Production | July 24, 2009
Bright future for LEDs
As Light Emitting Diode (LED) business become the center of attention for its high growth possibility in future, many companies are either already entered into LED industry or seek opportunity in the industry, reports Displaybank.
LED luminous source's market potential is unlimited as its application areas are wide ranges including mobile devices, automobile, large-sized BLU, digital signage that require light energy.
In reality, the LED light source is applied in all fields that require light energy such as mobile device, automobile, large-area BLU, signboard, and lighting that are easily accessible in daily lives. The market potential is infinite accordingly and the application field is continuously being expanded.
Looking into more detailed view, LED market for Large-sized BLU in terms of unit base, is expected to grow from 92 million pieces in 2007 to 38.4 billion pieces in 2013, recording 173% CAGR. LED market for Large-sized BLU in terms of revenue base, is also expected to record 135% CAGR by growing from US$41 million in 2007 to US$6.97 billion in 2013.
LED market for Handheld-use in terms of unit base, is expected to grow from 16.6 billion pieces in 2007 to 24 billion pieces in 2013 recording 7% CAGR, yet in terms of revenue base, US$2.33 billion in 2007 is expected to decrease to US$ 1.55 billion recording -7% due to decreasing LED price. As if to reflect this, the LED market is expected to record CAGR 20% and grow from USD 5 billion in 2007 to USD 14 billion in 2013. Of this, the LCD BLU and lighting markets are projected to rapidly expand with CAGR 166% and CAGR 35% respectively.
LED lighting market in terms of unit base, is expected to grow from 730 million units in 2007 to 7.28 billon units in 2013 recording 47% CAGR and in terms of revenue base, the market is expected to show 30% CAGR by growing from US$ 410 million in 2007 to US$1.97 billion in 2013.
Specially, large corporations like Samsung and LG begin massive investment competitions in front and backend industries including chip, package, LED device, and LED employed application device through LED industry's vertical integration. Related equipment and semiconductor design makers also hurry development and production of equipment and semiconductor as they expect the market expansion.
