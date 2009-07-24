Alcatel-Lucent to lay off 850 in France

Alcatel-Lucent plans to lay off 850 employees at its French operations. The company is looking to achieve these job reductions mainly by voluntary means.

The reducndancies are part of the global restructuring effort that aims to save around €750 million in costs by the end of the year. Dow Jones Newswires cited an unnamed union source in saying that the company also plans to outsource about 150 jobs (in addition to the announced job cuts).