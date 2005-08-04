Universal Instruments and<br>Selettra extends partnership

Universal Instruments and Selettra have extended the distribution partnership that has united profound sales and service expertise with a dynamic product range for the Italian electronics market.

Selettra and Universal's proven relationship has so far been based around the AdVantis platform. However, having successfully established AdVantis in Italy, the companies are now developing this relationship to incorporate all elements of the Universal product portfolio. Effective from July 1st, the terms of the extended partnership mean that Universal will continue to provide service and support for the expanding customer base out of its Arese offices, while Selettra will utilise its sales expertise to promote the widened product range.