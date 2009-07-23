Foxconn CEO denies tax evasion

Foxconn CEO Terry Gou is denying accusation in the U.S. that he has been involved in evasion for as much as NT$49.9 billion.

The rumour comes from Tsang Ching-yi, a former reporter for a Chinese-language magazine. She claimed in her personal blog that Mr. Gou is being investigated by US-american Internal Revenue Services (IRS) for evading NT$49.9 billion of tax.



The article also claims that Mr. Gou will probably need to repay the money as well as a fine (3 times the evaded tax amount) should this turn out to be true.