Electronics Production | July 23, 2009
Printed, Organic & Flexible Electronics forecasts, players & opportunities 2009-2029
The market for printed and potentially printed electronics, including organics, inorganics and composites, will rise from $1.92 billion in 2009 to $57.16 billion in 2019.
The majority of the market in 2009 - 71% - is for electronics which are relatively mature - conductive inks (for membrane keyboards, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), flex connectors, membrane keyboards), sensors (e.g. disposable blood glucose sensors for those with diabetes) and Organic Light Emitting Displays (OLEDs) which are on glass substrates and not printed as yet. These three products will be overtaken in terms of market value as hundreds of companies develop, for example, OLEDs on flexible substrates which are printed, Thin Film Transistor Circuits (TFTCs) etc.
Photovoltaics such as CIGS account for a market of $0.41 Billion in 2009, but even this is not the full picture. CdTe and aSi photovoltaics, are now a substantial markets and both have been demonstrated to be printed and/or flexible. Over the coming years they will also make an impact in this topic. In 2009, those two technologies result in $2.8 Billion of sales and in this report we look at their future impact in printed electronics too, said IDTechEx.
$80 million will be spent on e-paper displays and $60 million on electroluminescent displays. On the other hand, most effort is going into technologies that are barely commercial today. For example, over 500 companies are developing thin film transistor circuits, and revenues this year will be only $10 million. Most of these companies are working on organic semiconductors but that is changing - printed inorganic semiconductors have leapfrogged organics in terms of performance.
In particular, the following components are addressed, and for each one twenty year forecasts are given, along with companies and their activities, case studies, impediments to commercialization and timescales.
Of all the technologies covered in the $1.92 Billion market in 2009, only 35% of the components will be predominately printed in 2009, rising to 76% in 2019. Similarly, in 2009 only 18% of the components are on a non rigid substrate (such as sensors and EL displays), rising to 73% in 2019. The greatest opportunity is for devices which can be printed and are flexible.
If we look at the market size by territory, IDTechEx find that most work is taking place in Europe, the USA and Japan. In many respects Europe is in the lead. For instance, the first printed electronics factories are appearing there. However, we note that the creation of new companies is low given the huge academic effort going on there. The USA is proving better at creating new companies. In East Asia while the number of organizations working on the topic is slightly less than the other two continents, it disguises the fact that those companies tend to be huge conglomerates. By spend, we see that in 2009 53% of the market spend is in East Asia. This is because the biggest component - OLED display modules - are made there and bought by companies making devices, such as MP3 players. However, it disguises the fact that many of the devices are then sold to North America and Europe. Indeed some manufacturing will be moving to East Asia in due course but we also see a higher than expected market in Europe and USA given the dispersed manufacture capability of this new electronics.
Photovoltaics such as CIGS account for a market of $0.41 Billion in 2009, but even this is not the full picture. CdTe and aSi photovoltaics, are now a substantial markets and both have been demonstrated to be printed and/or flexible. Over the coming years they will also make an impact in this topic. In 2009, those two technologies result in $2.8 Billion of sales and in this report we look at their future impact in printed electronics too, said IDTechEx.
$80 million will be spent on e-paper displays and $60 million on electroluminescent displays. On the other hand, most effort is going into technologies that are barely commercial today. For example, over 500 companies are developing thin film transistor circuits, and revenues this year will be only $10 million. Most of these companies are working on organic semiconductors but that is changing - printed inorganic semiconductors have leapfrogged organics in terms of performance.
In particular, the following components are addressed, and for each one twenty year forecasts are given, along with companies and their activities, case studies, impediments to commercialization and timescales.
Of all the technologies covered in the $1.92 Billion market in 2009, only 35% of the components will be predominately printed in 2009, rising to 76% in 2019. Similarly, in 2009 only 18% of the components are on a non rigid substrate (such as sensors and EL displays), rising to 73% in 2019. The greatest opportunity is for devices which can be printed and are flexible.
If we look at the market size by territory, IDTechEx find that most work is taking place in Europe, the USA and Japan. In many respects Europe is in the lead. For instance, the first printed electronics factories are appearing there. However, we note that the creation of new companies is low given the huge academic effort going on there. The USA is proving better at creating new companies. In East Asia while the number of organizations working on the topic is slightly less than the other two continents, it disguises the fact that those companies tend to be huge conglomerates. By spend, we see that in 2009 53% of the market spend is in East Asia. This is because the biggest component - OLED display modules - are made there and bought by companies making devices, such as MP3 players. However, it disguises the fact that many of the devices are then sold to North America and Europe. Indeed some manufacturing will be moving to East Asia in due course but we also see a higher than expected market in Europe and USA given the dispersed manufacture capability of this new electronics.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments