Printed, Organic & Flexible Electronics forecasts, players & opportunities 2009-2029

The market for printed and potentially printed electronics, including organics, inorganics and composites, will rise from $1.92 billion in 2009 to $57.16 billion in 2019.

The majority of the market in 2009 - 71% - is for electronics which are relatively mature - conductive inks (for membrane keyboards, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), flex connectors, membrane keyboards), sensors (e.g. disposable blood glucose sensors for those with diabetes) and Organic Light Emitting Displays (OLEDs) which are on glass substrates and not printed as yet. These three products will be overtaken in terms of market value as hundreds of companies develop, for example, OLEDs on flexible substrates which are printed, Thin Film Transistor Circuits (TFTCs) etc.



Photovoltaics such as CIGS account for a market of $0.41 Billion in 2009, but even this is not the full picture. CdTe and aSi photovoltaics, are now a substantial markets and both have been demonstrated to be printed and/or flexible. Over the coming years they will also make an impact in this topic. In 2009, those two technologies result in $2.8 Billion of sales and in this report we look at their future impact in printed electronics too, said IDTechEx.



$80 million will be spent on e-paper displays and $60 million on electroluminescent displays. On the other hand, most effort is going into technologies that are barely commercial today. For example, over 500 companies are developing thin film transistor circuits, and revenues this year will be only $10 million. Most of these companies are working on organic semiconductors but that is changing - printed inorganic semiconductors have leapfrogged organics in terms of performance.



In particular, the following components are addressed, and for each one twenty year forecasts are given, along with companies and their activities, case studies, impediments to commercialization and timescales.



Of all the technologies covered in the $1.92 Billion market in 2009, only 35% of the components will be predominately printed in 2009, rising to 76% in 2019. Similarly, in 2009 only 18% of the components are on a non rigid substrate (such as sensors and EL displays), rising to 73% in 2019. The greatest opportunity is for devices which can be printed and are flexible.



If we look at the market size by territory, IDTechEx find that most work is taking place in Europe, the USA and Japan. In many respects Europe is in the lead. For instance, the first printed electronics factories are appearing there. However, we note that the creation of new companies is low given the huge academic effort going on there. The USA is proving better at creating new companies. In East Asia while the number of organizations working on the topic is slightly less than the other two continents, it disguises the fact that those companies tend to be huge conglomerates. By spend, we see that in 2009 53% of the market spend is in East Asia. This is because the biggest component - OLED display modules - are made there and bought by companies making devices, such as MP3 players. However, it disguises the fact that many of the devices are then sold to North America and Europe. Indeed some manufacturing will be moving to East Asia in due course but we also see a higher than expected market in Europe and USA given the dispersed manufacture capability of this new electronics.