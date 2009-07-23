Jure Sola: Sanmina-SCI is done with restructuring

During a conference call with analysts, Sanmina's CEO Jure Sola said that the company had finished its restructuring.

According to Mr. Sola, the EMS-provider was done with restructuring and would now focus on growth. The comany had taken aggressive actions to right size and restructure. He sees the demand for Sanmina's products - such as PCBs - rise again and that the economy would need to play along now.