Acer opens in Poland & closes in UK

Acer is to open a new logistic & service center in Wrocław by the end of the year. Acer's centre in the UK is to be closed, while the French centre is to concentrate on after sales services.

The new Polish logistic centre - which had to compete with locations in Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic - will employ 300 people and the company is to invest around €3 million. A number of Polish staff - currently working in the UK - will be relocated to Poland as soon as the centre is operational.



Furthermore, the company also considers to open a small laptop assembly line in Wrocław. No further details were provided.