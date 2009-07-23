Electronics Production | July 23, 2009
One-Two punch knocks Wireless Semiconductor Market back to 2003
The combination of the global recession and excess inventory has set back the wireless semiconductor market to levels not seen since 2003, according to iSuppli.
Global revenue for wireless semiconductors, the majority of which are used in mobile handsets, is set to decline to $39.4 billion in 2009, down a stunning 26.7 percent from $53.8 billion in 2008. This is the lowest level of annual revenue for the wireless semiconductor industry since it generated $34.7 billion in 2003.
“While all major application markets for the semiconductor industry will contract this year, the wireless area arguably will post the worst performance,” said Francis Sideco, senior analyst for wireless communications at iSuppli. “Wireless semiconductors were hit in the first half by the one-two punch of soft end-market demand and an inventory correction.”
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s forecast of global annual wireless semiconductor revenue. This figure consists of revenue from sales of all semiconductors used for wireless applications, including mobile handsets, wireless infrastructure equipment, wireless LANs and connectivity products.
While 2009 will be a poor year by any measure, conditions are improving markedly in the second half.
“As the wireless semiconductor market enters the second half of 2009, iSuppli expects a return to normal seasonality and growth, which will continue into 2010 and beyond,” Sideco said. “With that return comes opportunities to not only survive but also to thrive for those companies properly positioned to take advantage of new product trends, driving the next round of growth.”
MIDs deliver max opportunity
One new product trend is the accelerating momentum behind Mobile Internet Devices (MIDs) and mobile consumer electronics. These devices and their requirements have created a veritable arms race in the mobile wireless semiconductor market.
At the heart of this race is the fact that just as MIDs fill the space between notebooks and smart phones, their requirements will also dictate that performance be optimized for processing capability and power consumption. However, although these two parameters were traded off by chipset and system design in traditional devices, chipset solutions targeting this space can no longer afford to do the same sort of exchange and remain competitive.
Two main microprocessor architectures are being used today and will continue to be employed by MID-class devices: X86 and ARM. X86-based architectures from companies such as Intel and AMD traditionally have been used in compute platforms such as desktops and notebooks. In contrast, ARM-based architectures such as those solutions from Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, ST-Ericsson and Infineon typically have been used in mobile phones.
Consequently—or at least historically—X86 microprocessors are optimized for processing capabilities while ARM-based devices have been tailored for low power consumption—in line with the requirements of their respective target markets.
ARM vs. X86
“The difference in historically optimized capabilities between the two architectures represents the crux of one of the most competitive races ever to be contested by semiconductor chipset manufacturers,” Sideco said. “The issue simply is that MID-class devices are unique in that in most cases, they require the processing capabilities of compute platforms and the power consumption performance of mobile devices. This begs the question: Is it easier for a processing-optimized architecture to now solve the power consumption problem or for a power-optimized architecture to solve the processing problem?”
iSuppli believes that companies with a focus on optimizing the balance between these two parameters for specific target devices can achieve an advantage by more quickly addressing the requirements of MID-class devices.
Next-gen rising
Another such trend that iSuppli has identified as a key inflection point is the upcoming wave of upgrades for next-generation technologies and networks, such as HSPA+ and LTE, as well as the corresponding backhaul and upgrades of core networks that are required to fully take advantage of the advances in these radio access technologies. While these upgrades are not forecasted to really occur until 2010-2011, product cycles require that in order to meet this window, semiconductor suppliers should now be aligning their R&D efforts to best catch this upcoming wave.
“While all major application markets for the semiconductor industry will contract this year, the wireless area arguably will post the worst performance,” said Francis Sideco, senior analyst for wireless communications at iSuppli. “Wireless semiconductors were hit in the first half by the one-two punch of soft end-market demand and an inventory correction.”
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s forecast of global annual wireless semiconductor revenue. This figure consists of revenue from sales of all semiconductors used for wireless applications, including mobile handsets, wireless infrastructure equipment, wireless LANs and connectivity products.
While 2009 will be a poor year by any measure, conditions are improving markedly in the second half.
“As the wireless semiconductor market enters the second half of 2009, iSuppli expects a return to normal seasonality and growth, which will continue into 2010 and beyond,” Sideco said. “With that return comes opportunities to not only survive but also to thrive for those companies properly positioned to take advantage of new product trends, driving the next round of growth.”
MIDs deliver max opportunity
One new product trend is the accelerating momentum behind Mobile Internet Devices (MIDs) and mobile consumer electronics. These devices and their requirements have created a veritable arms race in the mobile wireless semiconductor market.
At the heart of this race is the fact that just as MIDs fill the space between notebooks and smart phones, their requirements will also dictate that performance be optimized for processing capability and power consumption. However, although these two parameters were traded off by chipset and system design in traditional devices, chipset solutions targeting this space can no longer afford to do the same sort of exchange and remain competitive.
Two main microprocessor architectures are being used today and will continue to be employed by MID-class devices: X86 and ARM. X86-based architectures from companies such as Intel and AMD traditionally have been used in compute platforms such as desktops and notebooks. In contrast, ARM-based architectures such as those solutions from Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, ST-Ericsson and Infineon typically have been used in mobile phones.
Consequently—or at least historically—X86 microprocessors are optimized for processing capabilities while ARM-based devices have been tailored for low power consumption—in line with the requirements of their respective target markets.
ARM vs. X86
“The difference in historically optimized capabilities between the two architectures represents the crux of one of the most competitive races ever to be contested by semiconductor chipset manufacturers,” Sideco said. “The issue simply is that MID-class devices are unique in that in most cases, they require the processing capabilities of compute platforms and the power consumption performance of mobile devices. This begs the question: Is it easier for a processing-optimized architecture to now solve the power consumption problem or for a power-optimized architecture to solve the processing problem?”
iSuppli believes that companies with a focus on optimizing the balance between these two parameters for specific target devices can achieve an advantage by more quickly addressing the requirements of MID-class devices.
Next-gen rising
Another such trend that iSuppli has identified as a key inflection point is the upcoming wave of upgrades for next-generation technologies and networks, such as HSPA+ and LTE, as well as the corresponding backhaul and upgrades of core networks that are required to fully take advantage of the advances in these radio access technologies. While these upgrades are not forecasted to really occur until 2010-2011, product cycles require that in order to meet this window, semiconductor suppliers should now be aligning their R&D efforts to best catch this upcoming wave.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments