Maxtor transfer from Ireland to Hungary

One of the world's largest suppliers of hard disk drive storage products and solutions, US based Maxtor Corporation will relocate its restoration, repair and refurbishment center from Ireland to Budapest in Hungary.

According to Hungarian news web portal index.hu, quoted by Budapest Business Journal, the transfer is made due to lower costs in Hungary. Maxtor did not mention how many workers the new centre will have. The new centre will be located in Budapest. The Irish centre will continue it's financial, logistics and sales activities in Europe.