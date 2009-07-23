PCB | July 23, 2009
AT&S: revenue declines by 27.7%
Difficult economic environment caused a decline of revenues by 27.7% compared to the 1st quarter of the last
financial year and under-utilisation of all plants for the Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S
financial year and under-utilisation of all plants for the Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S
Restructuring charges and underutilisations weigh on the earnings. AT&S has taken radical action to improve its strategic orientation and earnings potential, positioning itself optimally in the current global economic environment. The positive effects of these measures have not been felt immediately, but will begin to be noticeable in the coming quarters. This – together with extensive restructuring expenses – meant that AT&S’s results for the first quarter were its poorest for many years.
Traditionally, the first quarter of the financial year is seasonally weak, but this year the economic crisis provided an additional damper. With unrelenting pressure on selling prices, almost all AT&S plants were having to contend with significant capacity under-utilisation, so that sales of EUR 83,2m were 15.5% down on the already depressed levels of the fourth quarter of 2008/09. In a fixed-costs-intensive business like printed circuit board production, capacity under-utilisation is directly linked to substantial pressure on margins.
The ordinary operating results for first quarter 2009/10, i.e., excluding one-time expenses, showed a loss of EUR -11.8m as against a profit of EUR 5.6m for the same period last year, and earnings per share of EUR -0.59 compared with EUR 0.22 a year ago. “The results for the quarter just ended are certainly among the worst for many years. But as a consequence of a consistent implementation of its restructuring programme, AT&S will be correctly positioned for the future. Our results should already be better again in the coming quarters,” explains Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S.
Particularly the Austrian Leoben-Hinterberg plant was hit by massive losses, as a result of falling volumes and declining selling prices. Urgent steps were required to ensure its long-term survival. Past years had already seen migration of much volume business to Asia, with consequent reductions in production capacity in Austria. However the increasingly dire world economic outlook caused customers to concentrate more and more on cutting their procurement costs to the minimum. The resulting intensifying pressure on AT&S’s selling prices meant that – given the level of existing costs – volume production in Austria was no longer sustainable: it has now all been transferred to Asia. The remaining activities at Leoben-Hinterberg are now being clearly focused on the European market.
The necessary restructuring measures impacted the results for the first quarter with EUR 38.3m of additional expenses, so that the final operating results were EUR –50.1m, and earnings per share were EUR -2.23.
Against this background, in the quarter just ended special attention was paid to giving the Group’s financial basis additional strength: a financing agreement totalling EUR 37m was negotiated for a period of 5 years in April 2009, further improving the term profile of AT&S’s borrowings. EUR 23m of this have already been called down. Since adequate lines of bank credit are available, Management sees the Group’s financial position as very sound.
“In our view, the first quarter marked the low point in the present financial year,” comments Steen E. Hansen, CFO of AT&S, on the present business situation. For AT&S, the second and third quarters are traditionally the strongest, so that – despite the generally unfavourable economic climate – improvement in the order book, capacity utilisation and earnings is expected. In the light of the economic situation, however, it is not to be expected that the first quarter’s operating losses (even excluding restructuring expenses) can be entirely made good during the rest of financial 2009/10.
The process of strategic adjustment will be completed with the current restructuring activities. Then, AT&S will be ideally positioned for the future. The three Austrian plants will focus on European markets exclusively. The factory in India will support European business with medium-sized PCB series using standard technologies. In addition to its home market, AT&S Korea will increasingly focus on Europe, where flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards are of growing importance. AT&S’s plant in Shanghai, the largest HDI production facility in China, manufactures high volume HDI circuit boards for the global market.
Traditionally, the first quarter of the financial year is seasonally weak, but this year the economic crisis provided an additional damper. With unrelenting pressure on selling prices, almost all AT&S plants were having to contend with significant capacity under-utilisation, so that sales of EUR 83,2m were 15.5% down on the already depressed levels of the fourth quarter of 2008/09. In a fixed-costs-intensive business like printed circuit board production, capacity under-utilisation is directly linked to substantial pressure on margins.
The ordinary operating results for first quarter 2009/10, i.e., excluding one-time expenses, showed a loss of EUR -11.8m as against a profit of EUR 5.6m for the same period last year, and earnings per share of EUR -0.59 compared with EUR 0.22 a year ago. “The results for the quarter just ended are certainly among the worst for many years. But as a consequence of a consistent implementation of its restructuring programme, AT&S will be correctly positioned for the future. Our results should already be better again in the coming quarters,” explains Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S.
Particularly the Austrian Leoben-Hinterberg plant was hit by massive losses, as a result of falling volumes and declining selling prices. Urgent steps were required to ensure its long-term survival. Past years had already seen migration of much volume business to Asia, with consequent reductions in production capacity in Austria. However the increasingly dire world economic outlook caused customers to concentrate more and more on cutting their procurement costs to the minimum. The resulting intensifying pressure on AT&S’s selling prices meant that – given the level of existing costs – volume production in Austria was no longer sustainable: it has now all been transferred to Asia. The remaining activities at Leoben-Hinterberg are now being clearly focused on the European market.
The necessary restructuring measures impacted the results for the first quarter with EUR 38.3m of additional expenses, so that the final operating results were EUR –50.1m, and earnings per share were EUR -2.23.
Against this background, in the quarter just ended special attention was paid to giving the Group’s financial basis additional strength: a financing agreement totalling EUR 37m was negotiated for a period of 5 years in April 2009, further improving the term profile of AT&S’s borrowings. EUR 23m of this have already been called down. Since adequate lines of bank credit are available, Management sees the Group’s financial position as very sound.
“In our view, the first quarter marked the low point in the present financial year,” comments Steen E. Hansen, CFO of AT&S, on the present business situation. For AT&S, the second and third quarters are traditionally the strongest, so that – despite the generally unfavourable economic climate – improvement in the order book, capacity utilisation and earnings is expected. In the light of the economic situation, however, it is not to be expected that the first quarter’s operating losses (even excluding restructuring expenses) can be entirely made good during the rest of financial 2009/10.
The process of strategic adjustment will be completed with the current restructuring activities. Then, AT&S will be ideally positioned for the future. The three Austrian plants will focus on European markets exclusively. The factory in India will support European business with medium-sized PCB series using standard technologies. In addition to its home market, AT&S Korea will increasingly focus on Europe, where flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards are of growing importance. AT&S’s plant in Shanghai, the largest HDI production facility in China, manufactures high volume HDI circuit boards for the global market.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments