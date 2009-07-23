Electronics Production | July 23, 2009
ST-Ericsson with new management structure
ST-Ericsson has reorganised its organisation to further integrate the operations, establishing 3 product groups.
Alain Dutheil, President and CEO, said : "The new organization we are announcing today will allow us to timely and successfully execute on our new product strategy, based on the future convergence to one 3G roadmap, a continued commitment on 2G/EDGE and connectivity, as well as a strong focus on TD-SCDMA and on fast growing next generation access technologies such as LTE. Additionally, it will enable us to complete the integration of the different businesses we merged five months ago and provide our customers with an even more compelling portfolio."
The organization will be centered around three product groups, focused on the following areas:
- LTE and HSPA -Connected Devices, led by Magnus Hansson, Vice President
- 3G -Multimedia Platforms, led by Marc Cetto, Vice President
- 2G, EDGE, TD-SCDMA and Connectivity- led by Thierry Tingaud, Vice President
supported by an R&D shared services organization, led by Philippe Berger, Vice President.
Jörgen Lantto has been appointed Executive Vice President, CTO and Head of Strategy and Pascal Langlois Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.
The following positions of the management team reporting to President and CEO Alain Dutheil remain unchanged:
- Timothy Lucie-Smith, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
- Abhijit Bhattacharya, Vice President, Operations and Quality
- Jean-Louis Champseix, Vice President, Human Resources
- Claudia Levo, Vice President, Global Communications
- Lotta Westerlund, Vice President, Legal Affairs
The following management changes will also occur:
- Tommi Uhari will act as Senior Advisor to the CEO.
- Monica de Virgiliis has decided to leave the company to pursue other career opportunities. Until then, she will act as Senior Advisor to the CEO for the implementation of the new organization.
- Robert Puskaric, Deputy CEO & Executive Vice President, has decided to leave ST-Ericsson to take on another appointment at Ericsson. Mr. Puskaric has played a key role in the first stages of the creation of ST-Ericsson, leading the integration and organizing the Sales & Marketing activities.
