Sanmina-SCI shift focus to growth

In a statement from Sanmina-SCI CEO Jure Sola the company has shifted focus from a restructuring phase to one of growth and profitability.

According to Jure Sola, the company is well positioned when the market improves. "Although the difficult economy persists, we continue to see signs of stabilization across our customer base. I am pleased with the continued progress we've made which is reflected by increased margins, positive cash generation and improved working capital metrics. We have shifted our focus from a restructuring phase to one of growth and profitability and we are well positioned for when the market improves," stated Jure Sola.