Sanmina-SCI post loss in Q3

EMS giant Sanmina-SCI has posted an revenue for the third quarter that was in line with outlook at $1.21 billion, compared to $1.20 billion in the prior quarter.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter was $41.1 million, a diluted loss per share of 9 cents, compared to a net loss of $37.5 million and a diluted loss per share of 7 cents in the prior quarter.



Non-GAAP gross profit in the third quarter was at the high end of outlook at $77.1 million, or 6.4 percent of revenue, up 50 basis points, compared to gross profit of $70.6 million, or 5.9 percent of revenue in the second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $17.1 million, or 1.4 percent of revenue, up 40 basis points in the quarter compared to $11.4 million, or 1 percent of revenue in the prior quarter.



Non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter was $10.9 million, a diluted loss per share of 2 cents, compared to a net loss of $30.9 million and 6 cents diluted loss per share in the prior quarter.