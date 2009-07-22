Multek & Sensitive Object in strategic alliance

Multek, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flextronics has partnered with Sensitive Object, a provider of technologies for user interface solutions, to significantly enhance Multek’s touch panel solution for its partners and OEM customers.

As part of the agreement, Sensitive Object will provide product engineering and customization services to Multek, along with production and development support for OEMs in markets such as mobile, computing, industrial and consumer devices and for products including kiosks and laptops.



This alliance substantially broadens Multek’s existing LCD display offering which presently supports customers through facilities located in China and Malaysia. Multek’s solution will now include Sensitive Object’s intellectual property in acoustical touch screen technology.



“By integrating Sensitive Object’s disruptive technology with our current expertise and production services in this area, Multek will provide a solutions platform to enable generations of touch panel products,” said Werner Widmann, CEO and president of Multek .”Sensitive Object’s technology matches our aggressive requirement to develop cutting-edge touch panel technologies and we are eager to begin working with the Sensitive Object.”



“Multek is the most logical partner for our solution, considering the level of complementary, existing capabilities the organization currently offers and the roster of OEM customers onboard with Flextronics,” said Hervé Martin, CEO of Sensitive Object. “We could not be more pleased with this partnership, as Multek - and Flextronics - are among the world’s most competitive providers of touch screen solutions for a variety of OEM requirements.”