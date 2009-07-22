Arrow EMEASA & Johanson with distribution agreement

Arrow Electronics EMEASA and The Johanson Companies announced a distribution agreement for the European markets based on an expanded agreement between Arrow and Johanson adding the European and Asia-Pacific regions to the existing cooperation.

The Johanson Companies include Johanson Dielectrics, Johanson Technology and Advanced Monolythic Ceramics. Its X2Y capacitors offer superior decoupling and EMI filtering performance and can replace multiple components, saving board space and reducing assembly costs. This patented technology, together with Johanson’s high-voltage MLCC (multilayer ceramic chip) products, RF (radio frequency) capacitors, RF inductors and RF integrated passive components, as well as Advanced Monolythic Ceramics’ custom military and industrial offerings, complement Arrow’s major semiconductor lines.



“Johanson is a supplier of high-quality, customized solutions that are a good fit with Arrow’s other product offerings,” said Jan Salsgiver, Executive Vice President Arrow EMEASA and Corporate Vice President Supplier Marketing. “Johanson is a valued partner, and we look forward to working together to provide our world-class engineering and inventory management capabilities at the European level.”



“Arrow has provided outstanding support to our customers,” said John Petrinec, Chief Executive Officer, The Johanson Companies. “This new agreement is a logical progression in our quest to offer customers’ unparalleled support in their passive component needs.”