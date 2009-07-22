Former Flextronics CTO joins Riverwood Solutions' Board of Advisors

Riverwood Solutions has appointed Nicholas E. Brathwaite to the company's Board of Advisors. Nicholas E. Brathwaite Brings 25 Years Experience in Developing, Evaluating and Commercializing Technology to Riverwood Solutions.

Riverwood Solutions' Hybrid Outsourced Services Team (HOST(SM)) model comprises proven processes, dedicated offshore resources and broad access to fractional sourcing and supply chain resources to help OEMs manage operations and fill the "Operations Resource Gap." In his role on the board, Mr. Brathwaite will focus on strengthening Riverwood Solutions' relationships with key technology vendors and providing strategic guidance and oversight on the HOST model service offering.



Mr. Brathwaite has spent more than 25 years developing, evaluating and commercializing technology for some of the world's largest technology companies. His unique combination of technology know-how, business acumen and unparalleled contacts in the technology industry will add significant value to Riverwood Solutions as they manage through this period of rapid growth.



"It has become all too apparent that a significant resource gap exists within smaller companies relative to their ability to industrialize and produce new technologies in a commercially viable manner," said Mr. Brathwaite. "Riverwood Solutions' HOST model is an excellent approach for providing the specialized processes, know-how and expertise that companies need to create winning products in a highly competitive market. I look forward to working more closely with the Riverwood Solutions team to enhance their HOST services offering."



Mr. Brathwaite is a founding partner of Riverwood Capital, a strategic investor in privately held Riverwood Solutions. Prior to founding Riverwood Capital, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Flextronics, a $30B global technology and services company. At Flextronics, Mr. Brathwaite's innovative strategic thinking drove the company's move into product development and ODM (Original Design and Manufacturing) activities. He oversaw the conceptualization, development and rapid growth of several of Flextronics' largest business units. Prior to joining Flextronics, Mr. Brathwaite was a founding member of the process technology company nChip, where he was responsible for development of industry-leading advanced multi-chip module assembly processes.



Mr. Brathwaite earned a M.Sc. Degree in Polymer Science Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada and a B.Sc. (Honors) Degree in Applied Chemistry from McMaster University, Canada. He is currently the Chairman of the Board for Aptina Imaging and serves on the board for Power Integrations, Tessera Technologies and Globant.