Digi-Key and Fujitsu Microelectronics with worldwide distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has signed a new agreement with Fujitsu Microelectronics America (FMA) for the worldwide distribution of FMA's 8-bit microcontrollers and digital touch-screen sensor ICs.

"Fujitsu Microelectronics has a strong record of developing innovative, high-quality and easy-to-use MCUs, wireless ICs, power management devices and other products that we are certain will appeal to our customers," said Dave Doherty, Digi-Key vice president, semiconductor products. "We look forward to making this new portfolio, which includes the new MB95200 series of low-pin-count MCUs and digital touch-screen controllers, available to designers and developers worldwide."



"Digi-Key is a global leader in electronic component distribution and now delivers products to more than 140 countries," said Keith Horn, chief operating officer of Fujitsu Microelectronics America. "Designers and engineers rely on Digi-Key for quality and availability and count on the organization as a reliable source of ICs and development tools. We are pleased to work closely with them to provide many of our newest and most innovative devices to customers around the world."