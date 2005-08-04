ERNI to bolster its presence in Asia

ERNI Elektoapparate GmbH, a German specialist in electronic interconnect technologies and products, is committed to increasing its presence in Asia.

For the last two years, ERNI has poured more resources into Asia and seen a commensurate rise in Asian sales and revenues. "Asia, today, is certainly one of the most important markets worldwide. More and more design-ins from Europe and America are being manufactured in Asia. In addition, first-class Asian OEMs, R&D groups and ODMs are doing a lot of designs in Asia. Our business is intimately involved from design stage to production, so it is natural for ERNI to increase its focus on Asia," said Walter Regli, ERNI Group's president and chief executive.



ERNI's distributor partners see the value in face-to-face sales conference. "It's a great way to reinforce our relationships, and to raise concerns and discuss market trends that help both ERNI and distributors deliver the right components at the right times," explained Michael Wong, general manager of A&A Electronics in Taiwan.



ERNI is a global manufacturer and worldwide supplier of a broad line of interconnects for the telecommunications, data communications, computer, industrial and medical markets. ERNI has manufacturing operations in Europe as well as sales offices in over 40 countries.