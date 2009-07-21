Foxconn with more trouble

Police will investigate the suicide of a Foxconn employee suspected of stealing an iPhone prototype. It is rumoured that the suicide followed inappropriate interogation methods by Foxconn's security department.

The employee is said to have sent 16 4G iPhone prototypes to Apple at the beginning of June, but Apple stated that only 15 of these arrived. After the iPhone went missing, Foxconn began to investigate.



Unable to take the "unbearable interrogation techniques," the employee committed suicide, reports shanghaiist. Foxconn apparently issued an apology for the incident. The company also admitted that the section chief of the Central Security Division may have used "inappropriate interrogation methods". He has been suspended without pay and is under police investigation.