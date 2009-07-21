Celestica to close Spanish facility?

The Canada-based EMS-provider Celestica is rumoured to close down its manufacturing facility in La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain.

Spanish media reports that employees are already informed about the possible closure of the facility. The decision, which affects around 580 employees, is due to the loss of one of the facility's major clients - BP Solar. Local management are apparently discussing various options, but it is likely that the La Pobla de Vallbona facility will cease as a manufacturing facility.