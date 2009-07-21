Electronics Production | July 21, 2009
Nortel to sell Enterprise Solutions Business to Avaya
Nortel's principle operating subsidiary Nortel Networks Limited (NNL) and certain of its other subsidiaries, including Nortel Networks Inc. and Nortel Networks UK Limited, have entered into a "stalking horse" asset and share sale agreement with Avaya.
This agreement concerns its North American, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) and Asia Enterprise Solutions business; and an asset sale agreement with Avaya for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) portion of its Enterprise Solutions business for a purchase price of US$475 million. These agreements include the planned sale of substantially all of the assets of the Enterprise Solutions business globally as well as the shares of Nortel Government Solutions Incorporated (NGS) and DiamondWare, Ltd.
Commenting on the announcement, Nortel President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Zafirovski said: "We continue to be fully focused on running our operations and continuing to serve our customers while actively engaged in the sale of our businesses. We have determined that the sale of our businesses maximizes value while preserving innovation platforms, customer relationships and jobs to the greatest extent possible. The CDMA and LTE Access stalking horse asset sale agreement announced on June 19th, and today's agreements around our Enterprise business are solid proof of that value. This represents the best path forward, and we are advancing in our discussions with interested parties for our other businesses."
In EMEA any impact on the Enterprise Solutions workforce in connection with this proposed transaction will be considered as part of any required information and consultation process with employee representatives or employees.
Joel Hackney, President, Enterprise Solutions added: "The successful buyer will gain access to an industry-leading portfolio that is optimized for real-time communications, bringing speed and simplicity to customers' network environments and allowing them to enhance collaboration, streamline business processes and improve productivity."
Chuck Saffell, Chief Executive Officer of Nortel Government Solutions, said: "Nortel Government Solutions has built a robust product and services business for U.S. Federal government customers. If successfully concluded, this agreement will offer Avaya the opportunity to continue to grow this business and bring further value to customers."
Details of Sale Process
Nortel will file the stalking horse asset and share sale agreement with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware along with a motion seeking the establishment of bidding procedures for an auction that allows other qualified bidders to submit higher or otherwise better offers, as required under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. A similar motion for the approval of the bidding procedures will be filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Following completion of the bidding process, final approval of the U.S. and Canadian courts will be required.
In relation to the EMEA entities to which they are appointed, the UK Joint Administrators have the authority, without further court approval, to enter into the EMEA asset sale agreement on behalf of those relevant Nortel entities. In some EMEA jurisdictions, this transaction is subject to information and consultation with employee representatives prior to finalization of the terms of sale.
In addition to the processes and approvals outlined above, consummation of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of regulatory and other conditions and the receipt of various approvals, including governmental approvals in Canada and the United States and the approval of the courts in France and Israel. The stalking horse asset and share sale agreement and the EMEA asset sale agreement are also subject to purchase price adjustments under certain circumstances.
Commenting on the announcement, Nortel President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Zafirovski said: "We continue to be fully focused on running our operations and continuing to serve our customers while actively engaged in the sale of our businesses. We have determined that the sale of our businesses maximizes value while preserving innovation platforms, customer relationships and jobs to the greatest extent possible. The CDMA and LTE Access stalking horse asset sale agreement announced on June 19th, and today's agreements around our Enterprise business are solid proof of that value. This represents the best path forward, and we are advancing in our discussions with interested parties for our other businesses."
In EMEA any impact on the Enterprise Solutions workforce in connection with this proposed transaction will be considered as part of any required information and consultation process with employee representatives or employees.
Joel Hackney, President, Enterprise Solutions added: "The successful buyer will gain access to an industry-leading portfolio that is optimized for real-time communications, bringing speed and simplicity to customers' network environments and allowing them to enhance collaboration, streamline business processes and improve productivity."
Chuck Saffell, Chief Executive Officer of Nortel Government Solutions, said: "Nortel Government Solutions has built a robust product and services business for U.S. Federal government customers. If successfully concluded, this agreement will offer Avaya the opportunity to continue to grow this business and bring further value to customers."
Details of Sale Process
Nortel will file the stalking horse asset and share sale agreement with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware along with a motion seeking the establishment of bidding procedures for an auction that allows other qualified bidders to submit higher or otherwise better offers, as required under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. A similar motion for the approval of the bidding procedures will be filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Following completion of the bidding process, final approval of the U.S. and Canadian courts will be required.
In relation to the EMEA entities to which they are appointed, the UK Joint Administrators have the authority, without further court approval, to enter into the EMEA asset sale agreement on behalf of those relevant Nortel entities. In some EMEA jurisdictions, this transaction is subject to information and consultation with employee representatives prior to finalization of the terms of sale.
In addition to the processes and approvals outlined above, consummation of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of regulatory and other conditions and the receipt of various approvals, including governmental approvals in Canada and the United States and the approval of the courts in France and Israel. The stalking horse asset and share sale agreement and the EMEA asset sale agreement are also subject to purchase price adjustments under certain circumstances.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments