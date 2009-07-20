IEE Sensing is to invest in Slovakia

The Luxembourg-based company IEE Sensing is to invest around €4.2 million in the Kechnec Industrial Park in Slovakia.

IEE Sensing is to create around 350 new jobs by the end of 2010; which helps to partially offset the job losses caused by Molex (who plans to close down its facility in Kechnec).



The mayor of Kechnec, Jozef Konkoly, stated in local media that the government would provide state aid of €2 million to the Luxembourg manufacurer of sensor. He hopes that IEE will buy the Molex-facilities, but says that further negotiations are needed. IEE sensing is officially starting its Kechnec operations at the beginning of next year.