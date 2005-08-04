Electronics Production | August 04, 2005
EPCOS sees improved earnings<br> despite weak demand
German based passive component maker, Epcos AG, has released their interim report for the 3rd quarter. Sales of EUR 310 million up 4% sequentially, down 11% year on year. Automotive electronics strongest sales segment for first time.
Similar to the first half of the current fiscal 2005, the third quarter (April 1 to June 30, 2005) was characterized by weak demand and ordering by customers on short notice. That a moderate increase in new orders and sales could be achieved despite these circumstances is due above all to the growing contribution of new products, in particular piezo actuators for automotive diesel injection systems.
EPCOS' business has continued to stabilize with slight growth in both new orders and sales being posted in Q3 2005.
New orders thus rose 4% from EUR 292 million to EUR 304 million. The largest growth rates were achieved in automotive and consumer electronics. Customers in industrial electronics and distributors have also increased their orders slightly. This more than compensates for the decline in telecommunications. In regional terms, the order intake recovered most vigorously in Germany and Asia.
Sales rose 4% from EUR 297 million to EUR 310 million. With the exception of telecommunications, this growth was driven by all industries - in particular by automotive electronics with its double-digit increase. In regional terms, Europe (excluding Germany) was able to reach the level of the previous quarter. In all other regions, EPCOS was able to increase its sales.
Comparison with Q3 2004
Overall, business in the third quarter of fiscal 2005 was noticeably weaker than in the previous year.
New orders of EUR 304 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2005 fell 8% year on year from EUR 331 million. This decline affected all industries with the exception of automotive electronics, for which double-digit growth rates were achieved. In regional terms, new orders in Germany reached the level of the previous year. In all other regions, in particular NAFTA and the other European countries, new orders decreased.
Sales fell 11% over the same period from EUR 348 million to EUR 310 million. In particular business with the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries and with distributors was noticeably weaker than in the previous year. The decline in sales of components for industrial electronics was far less pronounced. By contrast, the increase in sales of products for automotive electronics reached double digits. Thus, for the first time automotive electronics, with a share of 24% in Q3 2005, has advanced to the strongest industry served by EPCOS.
Earnings
The quarter under review closed with nearly balanced earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of minus EUR 1 million. Thus, earnings improved significantly against the previous quarter (minus EUR 27 million), which was burdened by special expenses. Major reasons for this positive development were the increased sales volume and improvements in production processes.
Earnings after tax for Q3 2005 were minus EUR 8 million (Q2 2005: minus EUR 49 million; Q3 2004: plus EUR 14 million) Besides interest expenses, the negative earnings also included tax expenses of EUR 4 million, which result from the regional distribution of earnings. Earnings per share for Q3 2005 were minus 12 eurocents against minus 74 eurocents for Q2 2005 and plus 21 eurocents a year ago.
Read the full report at www.epcos.com
About EPCOS
EPCOS AG, a manufacturer of passive electronic components headquartered in Munich, is market leader in Europe and number two worldwide. EPCOS offers a comprehensive portfolio of about 40,000 different products. The EPCOS Group has design, manufacturing and marketing facilities in Europe, the Americas and Asia.
Passive electronic components are found in every electrical and electronic product - from automotive and industrial electronics through information and communications to consumer electronics. Components from EPCOS store electrical energy, select frequencies, and protect against overvoltage and overcurrent. In fiscal 2004 (October 1, 2003, to September 30, 2004), EPCOS posted sales of EUR 1.36 billion. At September 30, 2004, the company employed about 15,600 people worldwide.
EPCOS' business has continued to stabilize with slight growth in both new orders and sales being posted in Q3 2005.
New orders thus rose 4% from EUR 292 million to EUR 304 million. The largest growth rates were achieved in automotive and consumer electronics. Customers in industrial electronics and distributors have also increased their orders slightly. This more than compensates for the decline in telecommunications. In regional terms, the order intake recovered most vigorously in Germany and Asia.
Sales rose 4% from EUR 297 million to EUR 310 million. With the exception of telecommunications, this growth was driven by all industries - in particular by automotive electronics with its double-digit increase. In regional terms, Europe (excluding Germany) was able to reach the level of the previous quarter. In all other regions, EPCOS was able to increase its sales.
Comparison with Q3 2004
Overall, business in the third quarter of fiscal 2005 was noticeably weaker than in the previous year.
New orders of EUR 304 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2005 fell 8% year on year from EUR 331 million. This decline affected all industries with the exception of automotive electronics, for which double-digit growth rates were achieved. In regional terms, new orders in Germany reached the level of the previous year. In all other regions, in particular NAFTA and the other European countries, new orders decreased.
Sales fell 11% over the same period from EUR 348 million to EUR 310 million. In particular business with the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries and with distributors was noticeably weaker than in the previous year. The decline in sales of components for industrial electronics was far less pronounced. By contrast, the increase in sales of products for automotive electronics reached double digits. Thus, for the first time automotive electronics, with a share of 24% in Q3 2005, has advanced to the strongest industry served by EPCOS.
Earnings
The quarter under review closed with nearly balanced earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of minus EUR 1 million. Thus, earnings improved significantly against the previous quarter (minus EUR 27 million), which was burdened by special expenses. Major reasons for this positive development were the increased sales volume and improvements in production processes.
Earnings after tax for Q3 2005 were minus EUR 8 million (Q2 2005: minus EUR 49 million; Q3 2004: plus EUR 14 million) Besides interest expenses, the negative earnings also included tax expenses of EUR 4 million, which result from the regional distribution of earnings. Earnings per share for Q3 2005 were minus 12 eurocents against minus 74 eurocents for Q2 2005 and plus 21 eurocents a year ago.
Read the full report at www.epcos.com
About EPCOS
EPCOS AG, a manufacturer of passive electronic components headquartered in Munich, is market leader in Europe and number two worldwide. EPCOS offers a comprehensive portfolio of about 40,000 different products. The EPCOS Group has design, manufacturing and marketing facilities in Europe, the Americas and Asia.
Passive electronic components are found in every electrical and electronic product - from automotive and industrial electronics through information and communications to consumer electronics. Components from EPCOS store electrical energy, select frequencies, and protect against overvoltage and overcurrent. In fiscal 2004 (October 1, 2003, to September 30, 2004), EPCOS posted sales of EUR 1.36 billion. At September 30, 2004, the company employed about 15,600 people worldwide.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments