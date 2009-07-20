RIM: more outsourced production in 2008

Canada-based Research in Motion seems to has outsourced considerably more production in 2008. RIM now reportedly uses 11 - instead of 5 - production facilties.

The company has apparently outsourced a significant amount of its production in 2008 - seen to promote a quick ramp up, the reduction of costs. RIM uses EMS-providers Celestica, Elcoteq, Flextronics and Jabil to manufacture its products.