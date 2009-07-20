Nujira signs Richardson Electronics as global distribution partner

Nujira has signed a global distribution agreement with the RF, Wireless and Power Division (RFPD) of Richardson Electronics. Under the agreement, Richardson will market, sell and support Nujira Coolteq power modulators and Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) solutions in all applications and markets, most notably the cellular infrastructure and defense markets.

Commenting, Tim Haynes, CEO Nujira, said “Richardson Electronics offers us a global channel to market, with sales and technical support locations in every major market in North and South America, Asia and Europe. Their ‘engineered solutions’ based business model and outstanding global logistics capability means that they are a perfect fit for us. Richardson has the right relationships, and the right expertise to take Coolteq to market

successfully.”



Chris Marshall, Vice President for RF & Microwave Products at Richardson Electronics added, “Nujira has an exciting and innovative technology that has great potential to improve systems that incorporate RF power amplifiers - by significantly increasing energy efficiency, one of the key challenges for today’s RF design engineers. Using Coolteq modules, our customers can achieve industry leading power efficiency, and build solutions that are smaller, lighter, lower cost and require no secondary cooling such as fans or air conditioning. There is considerable potential for Nujira’s technology, and we are pleased to help introduce it to the key global markets.”