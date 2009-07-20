ST to add 650 French jobs

Chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics is to invest around $1.25 billion in its Crolles facility (France) by 2012 and create around 650 new jobs.

The investment - supported by the French government - will create around 650 R&D and production jobs at the company's French facility in Crolles. STmicro is to receive around €340 million in funds from France - as part of its Nano2012 project, reports Reuters.