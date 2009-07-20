PCB | July 20, 2009
Nanotechnology Lotus Effect with Soldering
Siemens researchers have developed a non-stick coating based on chemical nanotechnology that improves the production process for PCBs. The lotus effect is achieved on the stencils through which the solder paste is printed onto boards, and enables the production of extremely fine soldering structures.
The new process also improves the quality of the circuit boards — which are at the heart of all electronic devices. Because the coated stencils do not have to be cleaned as often as conventional stencils, their use also reduces production time. The coating is already being used in manufacturing processes for various electronic devices.
Non-stick coatings prevent fluids or viscous substances from wetting surfaces. Such wetting prevention can be achieved with either a special surface structure — as in the well-known lotus effect — or by lowering the material’s surface energy through the use of a Teflon coating, for example. Non-stick coatings that repel fluids have been around for a long time, but no solution had previously been discovered for very viscous materials like solder paste.
The researchers at Siemens Corporate Technology in Erlangen, Germany, produce their coating using a sol-gel process. It all begins with a dispersion containing precursor molecules (the sol), from which a gel is created via several chemical processes. This gel is then hardened into a solid coating on the stencil. Liquid organometallic compounds (alcoholates) are used as the starting materials.
In the course of the process, their functional groups form an inorganic-organic network. The structure of the alcoholates is selected to result in a coating with the lowest possible surface energy. The functional groups of the molecules and the structure of the network determine the properties of the coating, which is why different starting materials can be employed to adapt the resulting coating to the type of application it will be used for.
A scratch-resistant coating with a long life despite being subjected to mechanical stress is used for solder pastes. Printing solder paste through a stencil whose internal sides are coated in this way leaves no residue on the stencil when the board is removed. This is especially important when working with structures whose edge length is just a few hundred micrometers, because otherwise insufficient solder paste would have been applied to the circuit board.
The new process makes it possible to precisely print very high resolution structures. As for the stencil, it remains clean for a long time — roughly 50 soldering cycles. This saves time in production, which only rarely has to be interrupted to clean the stencils.
Non-stick coatings prevent fluids or viscous substances from wetting surfaces. Such wetting prevention can be achieved with either a special surface structure — as in the well-known lotus effect — or by lowering the material’s surface energy through the use of a Teflon coating, for example. Non-stick coatings that repel fluids have been around for a long time, but no solution had previously been discovered for very viscous materials like solder paste.
The researchers at Siemens Corporate Technology in Erlangen, Germany, produce their coating using a sol-gel process. It all begins with a dispersion containing precursor molecules (the sol), from which a gel is created via several chemical processes. This gel is then hardened into a solid coating on the stencil. Liquid organometallic compounds (alcoholates) are used as the starting materials.
In the course of the process, their functional groups form an inorganic-organic network. The structure of the alcoholates is selected to result in a coating with the lowest possible surface energy. The functional groups of the molecules and the structure of the network determine the properties of the coating, which is why different starting materials can be employed to adapt the resulting coating to the type of application it will be used for.
A scratch-resistant coating with a long life despite being subjected to mechanical stress is used for solder pastes. Printing solder paste through a stencil whose internal sides are coated in this way leaves no residue on the stencil when the board is removed. This is especially important when working with structures whose edge length is just a few hundred micrometers, because otherwise insufficient solder paste would have been applied to the circuit board.
The new process makes it possible to precisely print very high resolution structures. As for the stencil, it remains clean for a long time — roughly 50 soldering cycles. This saves time in production, which only rarely has to be interrupted to clean the stencils.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments