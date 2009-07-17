FUBA: sales negotiations for Dresden facility almost completed

The insolvency administrator of German PCB manufacturer FUBA, Torsten Gutmann, told evertiq that negotiations - regarding the facility in Dresden - are almost completed.

A signing of the purchase contract is expected for next week. The aim is a temporary transfer of the facility to the new investor, which requires a guarantee from the German Federal State of Saxony. Should the purchase agreement go through, 232 jobs at the Dresden facility would be saved.