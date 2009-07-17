Celestica to snatch Apple deal?

For some time now, EMS-provider Celestica has done business with RIM and Microsoft and analysts believe it could now pay off - Celestica seems to have set its sights on Apple.

Scotia Capital analyst Gus Papageorgiou believes that Celestica has been aggressively pursuing Apple as a new customer. The EMS-provider has set the ground with continues development in materials management -for instance aluminum enclosures.



The analyst states in various media reports that a manufacturing deal with Apple could contribute up to US$1 billion in annual revenue to Celestica.