Nokia skips EMS-providers in 2009

The Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia has no plans of using EMS-providers for its 2009 production volume.

Nokia's CFO Rick Simonson told Reuters that the demand for mobile phone has dropped and the company has no plans to use subcontractors this year. The company had announced in March that it stopped outsourcing production to its EMS-providers. Nokia is able to handle its production volume for the rest of the year on its own, the CFO is cited in saying.



Nokia's main EMS-providers are Foxconn, BYD, Jabil and Elcoteq.